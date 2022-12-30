Manitobans have a craving for fries, butter chicken and red velvet cake: report

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans have a big craving for fries, butter chicken and red velvet cake, according to a recent report from DoorDash Canada.

The report highlights some of the biggest food moments over the past year.

The top five most ordered food items in Manitoba were fries, butter chicken, red velvet cake, poke bowls and shawarma wraps.

“Year-over-year, a trend we continue to see increase is Canadians’ love for food,” says Shilpa Arora, general manager of DoorDash Canada.

“We’ve seen incredible support for local restaurants with an increase of takeout and pick up options. With that comes a lot of interesting trends and consumer preferences that we’re excited to share with Canadians once again. It might even inspire your next DoorDash order!”

And when it comes to picking up their food, Winnipeggers made fourth on the list, with the top three being Vancouver, Mississauga, Ont., and Toronto.

Additionally, Winnipeggers proved to be among the most organized eaters in Canada, having the most orders placed in advance following Quebec City and Drummondville, Que.

Uber Eats also did a cravings report giving more insight into Winnipeggers’ takeout preferences and etiquette and Winnipeg ranked 10th on the list of the pickiest cities in Canada with a special taste for extra pickles.