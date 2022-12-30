SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 30, 2022 3:12 am

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup.

Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto has a 9-6-3 record in road games and a 22-7-6 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 20-2-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving'
Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving
Story continues below advertisement

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

Trending Now
Trending Now

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 13 goals and 28 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored seven goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Pavel Francouz: out (lower-body), Martin Kaut: out (upper body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (neck), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Story continues below advertisement
NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers