Kelowna, B.C. emergency crews respond after vehicle smashes into restaurant

It was a terrifying afternoon for people dining at a Kelowna B.C., restaurant on Thursday afternoon, as a car smashed into the building.

Just before 3 p.m., a red, four-door sedan crashed through Montana’s BBQ and Bar on the corner of Banks Road and Highway 97.

The vehicle crashed onto the lawn, through a small hedge, and slammed into the side of the restaurant.

People sitting nearby were narrowly avoided as the vehicle smashed through the wall.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but told Global News there were only minor injuries.

Both the vehicle and restaurant sustained heavy damage, along with a nearby traffic sign was that was also run over by the car.

Crews were able to tow the vehicle out of the restaurant.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.