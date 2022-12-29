Menu

Canada

‘The gold standard’: Vancouver rock music legend Tom Harrison dies

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 7:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver music journalist Tom Harrison has died'
Vancouver music journalist Tom Harrison has died
WATCH: Tributes have been pouring in after rock reporter and musician Tom Harrison died. He is being remembered for his influence and instrumental for local artists in the Vancouver music scene -- including by Bryan Adams.

There’s sad news from Vancouver’s music scene, as rock reporter and musician Tom Harrison has passed away.

Tom Harrison’s name is synonymous with rock music in Vancouver. Since the mid-1970s, he has written about pop and rock.

Harrison leaves a rich legacy as being remembered as someone who was instrumental for local artists.

He also had his own band, Bruno Gerussi’s Medallion.

“When there was no internet and you heard of someone coming to town, it was from the newspaper or a music writer like him,” said Aaron Chapman, a Vancouver music historian.

“(Harrison) was the gold standard. If you’re a local band and Tom Harrison reviewed you, the next time you’d play it would be packed because so many people read his column.”

In the 1970s he wrote for Georgia Straight before taking his talents to The Province for 37 years.

He also hosted a Vancouver radio show and produced 12 records.

The Vancouver rock critic was inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2009.

Tributes have been pouring in, including from B.C.’s Bryan Adams who thanked Harrison for being one of the early supporters of his music.

Harrison had a stroke in 2000 and is reported to have died from another stroke on Christmas Day.

Despite a stroke in 2000 Harrison kept writing his weekly column “The Garage” every Friday in The Province, publishing his final copy in 2017.

He didn’t stop writing there, though, as he continued to share his thoughts on his website up until his death.

Related News
