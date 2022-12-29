Misinformation mercenary, artists and businessmen among Albertans named to Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Six Albertans have been added to the list of people getting a nod from Canada’s Governor General.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced the list of appointees to the Order of Canada Thursday.

Among them is Dr. Timothy Caulfield, a Canada Research Chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta. He was named as a Member of the Order “for his contributions to health law, policy and ethics and for his efforts to counter misinformation.”

“Look, it’s been a really tough couple of years. I’m not going to lie. It’s been some dark days. It’s a hard beat, fighting misinformation,” said Caulfield.

He received the news a few weeks ago, sitting in a run-down coffee shop in Los Angeles.

“I was kind of at the end of my rope, I was having one of those days. So the call came at a really good time,” he said.

Caulfield has published over 350 academic articles and two nationally bestselling books. He has spent the last few years especially speaking out about misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve never seen anything like what we’re seeing right now. It really is one of the defining issues of our time.

“Misinformation is killing people. It’s harming our democracies.”

Caulfield said though the battle continues, he believes progress is being made.

“We’re getting more and more research about how we can respond to misinformation, more and more governments around the world are joining the fight… I know that we can make a real difference,” he said.

Among the other Albertan appointees are artists, doctors and business people.

The title of Officer of the Order of Canada will go to Edmonton artist Walter Jule, known internationally for his printmaking.

Classical pianist Michael Massey of St. Albert was named for working with youth orchestras and mentoring young musicians.

From Calgary, Dr. Michael Hill has been recognized for advancing acute stroke care and treatment. Two businessmen, William Sembo and Mac Van Wielengen, are being honoured for their philanthropic and leadership work.

Other names on the list include hockey superstar Sidney Crosby, and actor Eugene Levy, who is getting promoted to Companion of the Order, the highest rank.

The Order of Canada recognizes Canadians who have made extraordinary contributions to the nation.

–With files from Global News’ Kevin Robertson