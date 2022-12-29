Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Orillia, Ont.

An eight-year-old has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Orillia, Ont., police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Thursday at around 3:15 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive.
Police said an eight-year-old pedestrian was crossing the intersection, and was struck “as a result of the two-vehicle collision.”
According to police, the child was taken to a local hospital and is being airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
Officers said no other injuries were reported.
Police said the intersection will remain closed for “several hours” while investigation is underway.
Any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
