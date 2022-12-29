Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Orillia, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 5:45 pm
Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Orillia, Ont. - image View image in full screen
Global News

An eight-year-old has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Orillia, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Thursday at around 3:15 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive.

Police said an eight-year-old pedestrian was crossing the intersection, and was struck “as a result of the two-vehicle collision.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Police procession to be held for OPP officer killed in Hagersville, Ont.

According to police, the child was taken to a local hospital and is being airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said no other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the intersection will remain closed for “several hours” while investigation is underway.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

OPPOntario Provincial PolicePedestrian StruckOrilliaorngePark StreetChild Struckchild struck by vehicleOrnge Ambulancecollegiate drive
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers