4 arrested after 2 men threatened with guns in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police arrested four men after two men were threatened with guns in two separate incidents in west Edmonton earlier this month.

On Dec. 8 at around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call after a man was allegedly approached by four people in an SUV who pointed firearms at him. The driver drove away toward 124 Street.

About an hour later and three blocks north, a second victim said he pulled his car into his driveway when an SUV pulled in behind him and three of the four people inside got out and started walking toward him.

The men were pointing firearms and demanding money, which the victim complied with. He was then hit with a gun before the suspects left.

Story continues below advertisement

Two hours later, police were called about an impaired driver at 126 Street and 152 Avenue. Police tried to do a traffic stop on the reported SUV but the vehicle sped away down 152 Avenue.

Air 1, Edmonton police’s helicopter, started following the SUV, which crashed into a parked car at 114 Street. All four men ran away, but with the help of two police dogs,they were taken into custody and additional evidence was recovered.

Officers found a gun and other weapons while searching the SUV.

Edmonton police released a picture of this weapon they found while searching the SUV involved in the chase.

Edmonton police released a picture of this weapon they found while searching the SUV involved in the chase.

Investigators said all three incidents are linked and have charged Lucius Auger, 32, Brayden Brochu, 18, Freddy Yellowknee, 19 and Bo Tomkins, 30, with prohibited weapon in a vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and breach condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomkins is also facing charges of flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.