Woman dies after being struck by train in Banff

Banff RCMP, along with Canadian Pacific Police are investigating after a young woman was hit by a train while walking on the main rail line through the town of Banff.
Police say the 19-year-old was wearing ear buds and likely didn’t hear the train approaching before she was struck and killed Thursday.
A collision reconstruction team was called to the scene.
The line was cleared Thursday afternoon.
The victim’s name has not been released.
