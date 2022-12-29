Woman dies after being struck by train in Banff

See more sharing options

Banff RCMP, along with Canadian Pacific Police are investigating after a young woman was hit by a train while walking on the main rail line through the town of Banff.

Police say the 19-year-old was wearing ear buds and likely didn’t hear the train approaching before she was struck and killed Thursday.

A collision reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The line was cleared Thursday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not been released.