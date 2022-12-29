Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.

The rule is being imposed to protect drivers from logging too many hours on the road.

Ottawa amended its regulations in 2019 and required provinces and territories to comply with them by mid-June 2021, then extended the deadline to the end of 2022.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are among the jurisdictions that have indicated they will enforce the rule starting Jan. 1.

In a new release last week, Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland said it’s important that drivers in trucking and other sectors keep accurate logs to avoid fatigue-related incidents.

In Nova Scotia, drivers who travel within the province or within a 160-kilometre radius from their base will not be required to have one of the more than 55 types of certified electronic logging devices installed in their vehicles. Drivers who cross provincial boundaries will have to comply with the new rule.

Nova Scotia says that Canadian truckers and bus drivers have been required since 2019 to use the devices when travelling in the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.