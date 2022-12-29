Police seek information, suspect vehicle in Oakville, Ont. hit and run

See more sharing options

Halton police say they are seeking more information about a hit and run in Oakville last week that saw a pedestrian and his dog hit by an SUV.

Investigators are hoping to talk with witnesses and obtain video footage of the collision just after 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of Taunton Road and Oak Park Boulevard.

“The vehicle did not stop at the scene and has not been located,” a Halton Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.

“The male suffered injuries that were treated in hospital and the dog was also injured and fled from the scene.”

Police say the dog has since been located and returned to its owner.

The suspect was driving a white SUV and described as a man between the ages of 35 and 45 years with an unshaven beard.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.