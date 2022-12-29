Police seek information, suspect vehicle in Oakville, Ont. hit and run

Halton police say they are seeking more information about a hit and run in Oakville last week that saw a pedestrian and his dog hit by an SUV.
Investigators are hoping to talk with witnesses and obtain video footage of the collision just after 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of Taunton Road and Oak Park Boulevard.
“The vehicle did not stop at the scene and has not been located,” a Halton Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.
Read more: Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after 2 people charged
“The male suffered injuries that were treated in hospital and the dog was also injured and fled from the scene.”
-
Montreal family’s holiday reunion ‘ruined’ after Sunwing cancels flight
-
Ukraine buys 1,400 ‘reconnaissance’ drones, plan to develop combat models: minister
Police say the dog has since been located and returned to its owner.
The suspect was driving a white SUV and described as a man between the ages of 35 and 45 years with an unshaven beard.
Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments