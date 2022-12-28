Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Kingston, Ont. charity introduces internship to better help community

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Lionhearts Training'
Lionhearts Training
WATCH: A Kingston charity is aiming to further help the community by offering culinary training to help individuals get back into the workforce.

Erik Seiffert just started his new job as a sous chef but according to him, he already feels like he’s making a difference.

“This was really a lot more meaningful job than some of the jobs I’ve had before,” Seiffert said.

Read more: Lionhearts Inc. extends COVID-19 Street Project to feed Kingstonians in need

The job he’s referring to is working with Lionhearts Inc, a charitable organization whose goal is to ensure everyone gets to live with dignity according to their founder, Travis Blackmore.

“Basically we wanted to make a difference in the community and food rescue seemed to fall into our lap,” Blackmore said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

And so, they are starting up a new culinary skills program in the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston’s Lionhearts COVID-19 meal program to hit 250K meals served

“The program that we are involved in is called support not stigma,” head chef James Marcil-Cave said

It’s a new initiative that hires interns who have struggled with mental health or substance abuse.

“And we’ve given them the opportunity to come under us, and to learn and provide them skills that they need to be reintegrated back into the workplace” Marcil-Cave added

Which appears to be just another way this organization aims to give back to its community.

KingstonCharityCommunityKitchenOutreachSoupLionheartsInc
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers