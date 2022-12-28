Kingston, Ont. charity introduces internship to better help community

Send this page to someone via email

Erik Seiffert just started his new job as a sous chef but according to him, he already feels like he’s making a difference.

“This was really a lot more meaningful job than some of the jobs I’ve had before,” Seiffert said.

The job he’s referring to is working with Lionhearts Inc, a charitable organization whose goal is to ensure everyone gets to live with dignity according to their founder, Travis Blackmore.

“Basically we wanted to make a difference in the community and food rescue seemed to fall into our lap,” Blackmore said.

And so, they are starting up a new culinary skills program in the new year.

“The program that we are involved in is called support not stigma,” head chef James Marcil-Cave said

It’s a new initiative that hires interns who have struggled with mental health or substance abuse.

“And we’ve given them the opportunity to come under us, and to learn and provide them skills that they need to be reintegrated back into the workplace” Marcil-Cave added

Which appears to be just another way this organization aims to give back to its community.