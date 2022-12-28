Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 17-year-old last heard from in Port Alberni, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 3:38 pm
The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Connor Beckett, who has not been heard from since Dec. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Connor Beckett, who has not been heard from since Dec. 23, 2022. RCMP

Nanaimo police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last heard from on Dec. 23 in Port Alberni.

Connor Beckett’s family said their last contact with the teen came on Dec. 23, when Connor said he had arrived in Port Alberni on his way to Bowser, the community where his family lives.

Read more: Charges laid against stabbing suspect, RCMP search ‘well-known’ Nanaimo crime house

His parents transferred him money when they heard he had reached Port Alberni but that money was never withdrawn, according to police.

“His family told investigators that this behaviour is out of character for their son and as a result, they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being,” said Const. Gary O’Brien.

“Calls and texts to his cellphone have gone unanswered.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. mother found passed out drunk behind the wheel with her baby, dog in the back

Beckett was reported missing by his family on Dec. 27 after he never showed up for Christmas celebrations.

The missing boy is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing roughly 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Connor Beckett has been missing since Dec. 23, police say.
Connor Beckett has been missing since Dec. 23, police say. Global News

Beckett was last seen on Dec. 22 at a youth shelter in Nanaimo, where he had been residing.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Click to play video: 'Search for high-risk, missing female hiker expands near Victoria'
Search for high-risk, missing female hiker expands near Victoria
Related News
NanaimoBC RCMPMissing TeenNanaimo RCMPBC missing personMissing TeenagerNanaimo missing personConnor Beckett
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers