Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 17-year-old last heard from in Port Alberni, B.C.

Nanaimo police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last heard from on Dec. 23 in Port Alberni.

Connor Beckett’s family said their last contact with the teen came on Dec. 23, when Connor said he had arrived in Port Alberni on his way to Bowser, the community where his family lives.

His parents transferred him money when they heard he had reached Port Alberni but that money was never withdrawn, according to police.

“His family told investigators that this behaviour is out of character for their son and as a result, they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being,” said Const. Gary O’Brien.

“Calls and texts to his cellphone have gone unanswered.”

Beckett was reported missing by his family on Dec. 27 after he never showed up for Christmas celebrations.

The missing boy is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing roughly 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Connor Beckett has been missing since Dec. 23, police say. Global News

Beckett was last seen on Dec. 22 at a youth shelter in Nanaimo, where he had been residing.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.