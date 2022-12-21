Mounties seek help finding ‘high-risk’ 22-year-old missing from Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Coquitlam, B.C. are seeking public assistance to find a “high-risk” 22-year-old woman who has not been seen since Sunday.

Zailey Smith was last spotted leaving her home near Clarke Road and Como Lake Avenue. A Wednesday news release did not specify why she is considered to be at extra risk.

“Zailey is known to frequent Vancouver and the Metrotown area of Burnaby. Police and family are concerned for Zailey’s wellbeing,” wrote Coquitlam RCMP.

Smith is described as a white woman, five-feet-two-inches tall with long brown hair, hazel eyes and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, light grey leggings, black shoes and a black cross body bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-33540, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.