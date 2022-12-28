Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed at a Furby Street apartment last month.
Police were called after shots were heard in an apartment block in the 500 block of Furby Street around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 26.
Read more: Winnipeg police identify victim in Furby Street homicide
Read More
Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Winnipeg’s Millennium Library to start ‘phased’ reopening following homicide
Police say a suspect identified by homicide detectives was arrested near Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street Dec. 21.
Trending Now
-
Victim of fatal B.C. bus crash dreamed of future for his family in Canada
-
Canadian Sunwing passengers stranded in Mexico for 5 days with ‘no communication’
Trending Now
Investigators say the accused and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a dispute before the shooting.
Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, of Winnipeg, is charged with second-degree murder.
Comments