Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed at a Furby Street apartment last month.

Police were called after shots were heard in an apartment block in the 500 block of Furby Street around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 26.

Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say a suspect identified by homicide detectives was arrested near Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street Dec. 21.

Investigators say the accused and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a dispute before the shooting.

Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, of Winnipeg, is charged with second-degree murder.