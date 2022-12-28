Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 2:41 pm
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, at an apartment block on Furby Street in November. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, at an apartment block on Furby Street in November. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed at a Furby Street apartment last month.

Police were called after shots were heard in an apartment block in the 500 block of Furby Street around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 26.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify victim in Furby Street homicide

Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say a suspect identified by homicide detectives was arrested near Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street Dec. 21.

Read more: Escaped convicted murderer turns herself in to Winnipeg police, CSC says

Investigators say the accused and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a dispute before the shooting.

Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, of Winnipeg, is charged with second-degree murder.

