Fire

Winnipeg fire crews fight blaze at Point Douglas Avenue commercial building

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 1:24 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

An investigation is underway to find out what sparked a fire at a commercial building on Point Douglas Avenue in Winnipeg Tuesday, the city says.

The city says a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescue unit was driving by the building around 4:20 p.m. when the crew noticed the fire and called 911.

Read more: String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned

There was smoke coming from the building when firefighters arrived, officials said.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside and the fire was declared under control in roughly 30 minutes.

String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned

Firefighters searched the building and no one was found inside, the city says.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on damages and the city says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read more: Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program, says community safety advocate

The blaze is the latest in a string of significant fires reported in Winnipeg over the last few days.

Between the evening of Dec. 24 and the morning of Dec. 25 alone, crews were called to five separate fires, according to the city.

One of the fires, called in shortly after 4 a.m. Christmas Day at a six-storey building on Qu’Appelle Avenue, left 42 residents displaced and six people hospitalized, including three in critical condition.

— with files from Amy-Ellen Prentice

