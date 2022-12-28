Guelph man charged after police attend disturbance call

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service was called about a disturbance at a home in the west end of the city Tuesday.

Officers went to an address on Silvercreek Parkway North near Westwood Road just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say that upon arrival, officers learned a female resident was hosting a social gathering and was assaulted by someone who was a guest at her home.

They say a man had armed himself with kitchen knives and later hid in the basement of the home.

Investigators say after an hour, the man surrendered to police and no one was injured as a result.

A search of the suspect turned up a flip knife, brass knuckles and a small amount of suspected fentanyl.

A 34-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, uttering death threats, possessing a controlled substance and breaching court orders.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.