Canada

Police seek assistance in locating woman reported missing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 3:02 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said Le Chan Tran was last seen on Monday at 10 a.m., in the Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area.

Police said she is five-foot-one-inch tall, with a heavy build.

Police are searching for 54-year-old Le Chan Tran. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 54-year-old Le Chan Tran. Toronto police / handout

She was last seen wearing a white toque, a black winter jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

“Police are concerned for her safety,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

