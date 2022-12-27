Police seek assistance in locating woman reported missing in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said Le Chan Tran was last seen on Monday at 10 a.m., in the Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area.

Police said she is five-foot-one-inch tall, with a heavy build.

She was last seen wearing a white toque, a black winter jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

Police are searching for 54-ywar-old Le Chan Tran.

“Police are concerned for her safety,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.