FTX founder Bankman-Fried's trial assigned to judge in Trump, Prince Andrew case

Crime

FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s trial assigned to judge in Trump, Prince Andrew case

By Tom Hals & Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Posted December 27, 2022 12:21 pm
Click to play video: '2 Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud: U.S. prosecutor'
2 Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud: U.S. prosecutor
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video posted on Twitter late Wednesday night that two former associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are now co-operating with the government. Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, have pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform, Williams said. The revelation that two of Bankman-Fried's closest former associates have decided to co-operate with the government significantly ramped up pressure on the former billionaire.

Sam Bankman-Fried‘s criminal case over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange has been reassigned to a judge recently known for handling defamation lawsuits against former U.S. President Donald Trump and a sexual abuse lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan replaces his colleague Ronnie Abrams, who recused herself on Friday after learning that the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, where her husband is a partner, advised FTX in 2021.

Read more: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can be released on US$250M bond ahead of trial: judge

Known for his no-nonsense demeanor in the courtroom, Kaplan, a judge since 1994, oversees two civil lawsuits by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll accusing Trump of defaming her by denying he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room 27 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump has sought the dismissal of both lawsuits, including a battery claim.

Kaplan also recently oversaw Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the now-convicted former associate of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew settled that case in February.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused Bankman-Fried of causing billions of dollars of losses related to FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, including by using customer funds to support his Alameda Research crypto trading platform.

Click to play video: 'FTX founder Bankman-Fried arrives at Bahamas court as extradition looms'
FTX founder Bankman-Fried arrives at Bahamas court as extradition looms

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but said he does not believe he is criminally liable for what prosecutors called a “fraud of epic proportions.”

After being extradited to New York from the Bahamas to face the charges, the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was released on Thursday on a $250 million bond, and required to remain under detention at his parents’ California home. He has not entered a plea.

Story continues below advertisement

 

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

© 2022 Reuters

