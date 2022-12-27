Menu

Canada

Woman, man dead in suspected murder-suicide in Montreal’s east end: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 10:30 am
Montreal police are investigating after a woman and man were found dead in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Dec. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a woman and man were found dead in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Dec. 27, 2022. Phil Carpenter/Global News

Montreal police say a woman and man are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in the city’s east end early Tuesday.

Authorities were called around midnight to an apartment building on 25th Avenue near Notre-Dame Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Police say the woman and man, both 45 years old, were found on the fire escape stairs. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene.

Read more: Quebec provincial police investigating two deadly overnight fires amid power outages

The woman’s body “bore signs of violence,” according to police. Her death marks the 40th homicide of the year in Montreal.

Trending Now
“Everything indicates the man took his own life,” police said.

The relationship between the woman and the man is not yet known to known to investigators.

Forensic technicians are combing the scene, while the police department major crimes unit is speaking with residents in the area.

With files from The Canadian Press

