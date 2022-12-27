Woman, man dead in suspected murder-suicide in Montreal’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a woman and man are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in the city’s east end early Tuesday.

Authorities were called around midnight to an apartment building on 25th Avenue near Notre-Dame Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Police say the woman and man, both 45 years old, were found on the fire escape stairs. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene.

The woman’s body “bore signs of violence,” according to police. Her death marks the 40th homicide of the year in Montreal.

“Everything indicates the man took his own life,” police said.

The relationship between the woman and the man is not yet known to known to investigators.

Forensic technicians are combing the scene, while the police department major crimes unit is speaking with residents in the area.

— With files from The Canadian Press