Toronto faces Los Angeles on home slide

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 27, 2022 2:04 am

Los Angeles Clippers (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -5.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Raptors are 10-6 on their home court. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.9.

The Clippers have gone 9-8 away from home. Los Angeles has an 8-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

John Wall is averaging 12 points and 5.4 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

