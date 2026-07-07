Maple Leafs add Alfredsson to coaching staff

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TORONTO – Daniel Alfredsson, once Public Enemy No. 1 in Toronto as captain of the Ottawa Senators, is leaving the nation’s capital to join the Maple Leafs as an associate coach.

The Maple Leafs announced the move Tuesday, with John Gruden and Brad Werenka also joining Jim Hiller’s staff as assistant coaches.

Alfredsson spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach in Ottawa after a Hall of Fame playing career spent mostly with the Senators.

He was a prominent figure in the “Battle of Ontario” between the Maple Leafs and Senators, which included four playoff showdowns between 2000 and 2004.

While Toronto won all four series, each was a physical battle, with Alfredsson’s skill and tenacity often getting under the Maple Leafs’ skin.

The 53-year-old Swede appeared in 1,246 regular-season NHL games with Ottawa and Detroit, registering 1,157 points (444 goals, 713 assists) and making six all-star appearances.

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But Alfredsson was synonymous with the Senators after 17 seasons, 426 goals, 682 assists and 1,178 games for Ottawa.

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“One of the first moves we made after taking over the franchise was bringing Daniel Alfredsson back into the fold as an assistant coach in December of 2023,” Senators owner Michael Andlauer said Tuesday in a social media post.

“I quickly learned that Alfie embodied all the characteristics of what it meant to be an Ottawa Senator.

“While I wish he wasn’t joining an arch rival, Alfie is forever an Ottawa Senator and the door will always be open for his return. He has done so much for our organization and community, and he has my full respect.”

Gruden navigated the Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup championship this year in his third season as head coach.

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The 56-year-old from Virginia, Minn., has NHL assistant coaching experience with the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Gruden played 92 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa and Washington.

Werenka was an assistant coach at the University of Calgary from 2022 to 2025 and helped the Dinos win the Canada West championship in 2023.

The 57-year-old from Two Hills, Alta., is a co-founder of TruPerformance, which specializes in sports performance data.

Werenka had 19 goals and 61 assists in 320 NHL games with Edmonton, Quebec, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Calgary before retiring in 2001. The second-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 1987 helped Canada’s men win an Olympic silver medal in 1994.

“Daniel’s experience, leadership and understanding of the game speak for themselves,” Hiller said Tuesday in a statement.

“John has established himself as one of the top coaches in the American Hockey League and played an instrumental role in leading the Marlies to a Calder Cup championship last season. Brad brings a unique combination of NHL experience, player development and expertise in performance analytics. Together, they’ll be outstanding additions to our team.”

The Maple Leafs also announced assistant coaches Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde will not return next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.