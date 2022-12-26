Saskatchewan residents on Boxing Day hunt for deals

See more sharing options

Boxing Day is the opportunity for many people to hunt for stuff they have on their wish list, but didn’t receive from Santa.

Dylan Dimarco, store leader with Best Buy Regina, said stores are busy with people looking for a discount.

“The turnout’s been amazing,” Dimarco said.

He said many customers are looking for deals in tech, toys and appliances.

“It’s hard to stand still on a day like today.”

Some are purchasing items online and using the quick and easy pickup option, he said.

Ruby Lee said she was on the hunt for a new phone.

“I’m just looking for an iPhone or like a Samsung Galaxy,” Lee said.

She said she’s looking at the deals, as well as what she can find that’s in stock.