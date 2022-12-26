Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan residents on Boxing Day hunt for deals

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 1:50 pm
Customer using their debit card to make a purchase at Stackt in Toronto. View image in full screen
Residents in Saskatchewan are out looking for deals during Boxing Day sales. Global News

Boxing Day is the opportunity for many people to hunt for stuff they have on their wish list, but didn’t receive from Santa.

Dylan Dimarco, store leader with Best Buy Regina, said stores are busy with people looking for a discount.

Read more: Regina residents line up for Black Friday deals despite inflation hitting people’s wallets

“The turnout’s been amazing,” Dimarco said.

He said many customers are looking for deals in tech, toys and appliances.

“It’s hard to stand still on a day like today.”

Some are purchasing items online and using the quick and easy pickup option, he said.

Ruby Lee said she was on the hunt for a new phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Boxing Day shopping similar to years past in Saskatoon, select items selling out

“I’m just looking for an iPhone or like a Samsung Galaxy,” Lee said.

She said she’s looking at the deals, as well as what she can find that’s in stock.

Click to play video: 'Boxing Day early: some but not all retailers want a jump'
Boxing Day early: some but not all retailers want a jump
