Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 27 2021 4:01pm
02:10

Boxing Day shoppers search for 2021 bargains

Through a pandemic, cold and snow, dedicated shoppers found a way to secure Boxing Day deals in person – even in the age of online shopping. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home