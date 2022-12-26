Gas leak prompts Boxing Day building evacuation in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A residential building located at 2400 block of Gosset Road in West Kelowna was evacuated early Monday morning due to a gas leak, RCMP say.

Residents of this building were told to leave their homes and and go to the Westbank Lions Community Hall located at 2466 Main Street in West Kelowna to register with Emergency Social Services starting at 3 a.m.

RCMP didn’t offer any indication of what caused the leak or how many people were affected.

“This is an isolated emergency effecting only the residence at this location and there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood,” RCMP said in a press release. “Members of the public not involved are asked to stay away from the area.”

An updated media release will only be issued if required.