Sprinkler line burst forces evacuation of Safeway in Surrey, temporary closure

The Safeway Fleetwood store in Surrey, B.C. has been temporarily closed and evacuated after a sprinkler line burst caused a small amount of flooding on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the 152 Street location, a store manager told Global News. No one was injured and an emergency response plan is in place.
Read more: Lower Mainland bridges close due to winter conditions Friday
Safeway Fleetwood is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
-
‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere
A restoration crew is on scene, the manager said, and local fire officials will assess the repaired sprinkler once the work is completed.
Global News has reached out to Sobey’s Inc., which owns and operates 183 Safeways across the country, for comment on this story.
Comments