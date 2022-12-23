Sprinkler line burst forces evacuation of Safeway in Surrey, temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

The Safeway Fleetwood store in Surrey, B.C. has been temporarily closed and evacuated after a sprinkler line burst caused a small amount of flooding on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the 152 Street location, a store manager told Global News. No one was injured and an emergency response plan is in place.

View image in full screen Safeway Fleetwood said a restoration crew is working on repairs to the sprinkler system after a burst caused flooding in the store on Fri. Dec. 23, 2022. Global News

Safeway Fleetwood is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

A restoration crew is on scene, the manager said, and local fire officials will assess the repaired sprinkler once the work is completed.

Global News has reached out to Sobey’s Inc., which owns and operates 183 Safeways across the country, for comment on this story.