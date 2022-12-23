Menu

Canada

Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 3:11 pm
World Cup inspiring youth soccer in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (From November 2022) Canada's first World Cup appearance in 36 years has inspired many young people in Edmonton. As Slav Kornik explains, watching Alphonso Davies and the rest of the Canadian squad compete makes some young soccer players' dreams feel more attainable – Nov 30, 2022

Bayern Munich and Canadian men’s national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.

Davies was instrumental in helping the men’s team qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, and scored the squad’s first-ever goal at soccer’s showcase event in Qatar.

Canada’s Alphonso Davies runs with the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Canada’s Alphonso Davies runs with the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The 22-year-old left back from Edmonton also helped Bayern win the 2021-22 Bundesliga and 2022 DFL Supercup in Germany and became the all-time Canadian leader in UEFA Champions League appearances.

Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute at the World Cup and he scored the opening goal 67 seconds into Canada’s match against the eventual bronze medal winner Croatia.

Canada’s goalkeeper Milan Borjan set up the play with a long goal kick that found Cyle Larin downfield.

Larin directed the ball to Tajon Buchanan on the right flank. Buchanan then sent a cross that found Davies flying through the air and the Bayern Munich star headed the ball past Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic.

While Canada failed to get a win in Qatar, Davies will remember the mayhem that ensued after his landmark goal.

“When I headed it down and I ran to the corner flag, I looked to my left and I just saw all my teammates running towards me,” Davies said before Canada’s final World Cup game against Morocco. “Yeah, it was a great feeling.

“We’ve waited for this moment for a long time and it finally came and we were happy.”

READ MORE: After making history, Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies opens up at World Cup

Davies had three goals in seven international matches in 2022, tied for second on the team. He earned Canada Soccer player of the month honours in April, June and November.

At the club level, Davies made 27 appearances for Bayern helping his club win the 2021-22 Bundesliga title by eight points and lead the 2022-23 campaign by four points through the December break.

Davies has scored 13 goals in 33 career international matches and he is the men’s national team’s all-time leader with 16 assists.

Alphonso Davies’ former school in Edmonton hosts World Cup watch party

The player of the year award is shared annually by a member of the women’s national team and a member of the men’s team.

Jessie Fleming was named the women’s winner for the second straight year on Wednesday.

Edmonton sportsSoccerFIFA World CupCanada SoccerCanadian SoccerAlphonso DaviesMen's soccerSoccer CanadaBayern MunichBundesligaCanada soccer men's player of the year
© 2022 The Canadian Press

