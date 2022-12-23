Hamilton woman facing charges after dog let loose in bar, injuring 11 people: police

See more sharing options

A Hamilton woman is facing 11 charges after being accused of setting her dog loose on staff and patrons in a lower city bar on Thursday night.

Police accuse the 32-year-old dog owner of encouraging the animal to attack people after arriving at the establishment at Barton Street East and Balmoral Avenue North sometime before 7 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News in an email that officers were met with a chaotic scene upon arrival, including numerous victims of a dog attack.

“The dog continued to exhibit aggressive behavior and advanced towards officers and citizens,” Ernst said.

“Police deployed their conductive energy weapon in order to control the dog and ensure further safety of everyone involved. The dog died on scene.”

Eleven people were injured in the incident, with victims suffering varying wounds from minor to serious.

Two people were sent to hospital and required surgery for injuries, according to Ernst.