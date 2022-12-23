Edmonton parking ban to end Friday night

See more sharing options

The parking ban put in place on Dec. 19 will end Friday night at 7 p.m., according to the City of Edmonton.

Crews have finished clearing snow and ice from arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes marked with seasonal no parking signage and roads within business improvement areas, the city says.

“Ongoing maintenance and the application of traction materials will continue as required,” said the city.

Val Dacyk, general supervisor for infrastructure field operations for the city, reminded Edmontonians to sign up to receive advance notice of parking bans on the city website.

“With the extremely cold weather we’ve had, we thank everyone for moving their vehicles. This helps our crews effectively and efficiently clear the roadways,” said Dacyk.