B.C. deep freeze: 41 temperature records broken as arctic chill pushes through another day

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 4:12 pm
FILE. Icy roads and freezing rain are affecting BC. View image in full screen
FILE. Icy roads and freezing rain are affecting BC. Global News

British Columbians were hit with another day of extreme cold and 41 temperature records cracked under the frigid conditions.

Some of the records broken Wednesday date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, but most were set in the 1980s.

Pitt Meadows had the longest-standing record broken this week when temperatures dropped to -12.4 C. The old record of -12.2 C was set in 1879.

Kamloops also had a long-lasting record broken when the temperature plummeted to -30.2 C, breaking the old record of -25.6 C set in 1891.

The coldest place in B.C. Thursday was Fort Nelson, where the daytime low was -43.6 C, breaking the old record of -39.5 C set in 1984.

For the full list of records broken, see below.

Abbotsford area
Preliminary new record of -13.4 C
Old record of -11.7 C set in 1970

Agassiz area  
Preliminary new record of -13.6 C
Old record of -13.5 C set in 1990

Blue River area 
Preliminary new record of -39.8 C
Old record of -35.8 C set in 1983

Burns Lake area  
Preliminary new record of -35.7 C
Old record of -34.9 C set in 1983

Cache Creek area 
Preliminary new record of -30 C
Old record of -26.5 C set in 1983

Clearwater area 
Preliminary new record of -34.5 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1924

Clinton area 
Preliminary new record of -35.8 C
Old record of -27 C set in 1983

Cranbrook area 
Preliminary new record of -34 C
Old record of -30.4 C set in 1990

Dawson Creek area 
Preliminary new record of -41.8 C
Old record of -38.9 C set in 1933

Hope area 
Preliminary new record of -17.2 C
Old record of -13.4  C set in 1983

Kelowna area 
Preliminary new record of -29 C
Old record of -25.2 C set in 1983

Lillooet area 
Preliminary new record of -26.7 C
Old record of -22.2 C set in 1924

Lytton area 
Preliminary new record of -24.8 C
Old record of -20.6 C set in 1983

Mackenzie area  
Preliminary new record of -38.8 C
Old record of -29.6 C set in 1983

Malahat area 
Preliminary new record of -12.7 C
Old record of -8.5 C set in 1990

Nakusp area 
Preliminary new record of -20 C
Old record of -19.5 C set in 1983

Nelson area 
Preliminary new record of -20.3 C
Old record of -17.2 C set in 1921

Osoyoos area
Preliminary new record of -21.8 C
Old record of -17.5 C set in 1983

Penticton area 
Preliminary new record of -22.3 C
Old record of -15.8 C set in 1983

Port Alberni area 
Preliminary new record of -13.6 C
Old record of -13.5 C set in 1983

Prince George area 
Preliminary new record of -39.9  C
Old record of -38.9 C set in 1924

Princeton area 
Preliminary new record of -38.6 C
Old record of -35.3 C set in 1983

Puntzi Mountain area 
Preliminary new record of -41.3 C
Old record of -32.4 C set in 2008

Quesnel area 
Preliminary new record of -38.6 C
Old record of -31.1 C set in 1921

Revelstoke area 
Preliminary new record of -26.6 C
Old record of -23.3 C set in 1909

Salmon Arm area 
Preliminary new record of -30.2 C
Old record of -26.5 C set in 1983

Sechelt area 
Preliminary new record of -11.2 C
Old record of -8 C set in 1983

Squamish area  
Preliminary new record of -11.7 C
Old record of -11 C set in 1990

Summerland area 
Preliminary new record of -23 C
Old record of -18.5 C set in 1983

Tatlayoko Lake area 
Preliminary new record of -30.9 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1964

Trail area 
Preliminary new record of -25.7 C
Old record of -24 C set in 1983

Vancouver area 
Preliminary new record of -13.5 C
Old record of -11.5 C set in 1983

Victoria area  
Preliminary new record of -8.4 C
Old record of -8.3 C set in 1998

Victoria Harbour area 
Preliminary new record of -9.5 C
Old record of -7.8 C set in 1983

Whistler area 
Preliminary new record of -21.4 C
Old record of -20 C set in 1951

White Rock area 
Preliminary new record of -11.7 C
Old record of -9.6 C set in 1998

Williams Lake area 
Preliminary new record of -36 C
Old record of -33.3 C set in 1983

Yoho (National Park) area 
Preliminary new record of -39.6 C
Old record of -36 C set in 1990

