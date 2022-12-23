B.C. deep freeze: 41 temperature records broken as arctic chill pushes through another day

British Columbians were hit with another day of extreme cold and 41 temperature records cracked under the frigid conditions.
Some of the records broken Wednesday date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, but most were set in the 1980s.
Pitt Meadows had the longest-standing record broken this week when temperatures dropped to -12.4 C. The old record of -12.2 C was set in 1879.
Kamloops also had a long-lasting record broken when the temperature plummeted to -30.2 C, breaking the old record of -25.6 C set in 1891.
The coldest place in B.C. Thursday was Fort Nelson, where the daytime low was -43.6 C, breaking the old record of -39.5 C set in 1984.
For the full list of records broken, see below.
Abbotsford area
Preliminary new record of -13.4 C
Old record of -11.7 C set in 1970
Agassiz area
Preliminary new record of -13.6 C
Old record of -13.5 C set in 1990
Blue River area
Preliminary new record of -39.8 C
Old record of -35.8 C set in 1983
Burns Lake area
Preliminary new record of -35.7 C
Old record of -34.9 C set in 1983
Cache Creek area
Preliminary new record of -30 C
Old record of -26.5 C set in 1983
Clearwater area
Preliminary new record of -34.5 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1924
Clinton area
Preliminary new record of -35.8 C
Old record of -27 C set in 1983
Cranbrook area
Preliminary new record of -34 C
Old record of -30.4 C set in 1990
Dawson Creek area
Preliminary new record of -41.8 C
Old record of -38.9 C set in 1933
Hope area
Preliminary new record of -17.2 C
Old record of -13.4 C set in 1983
Kelowna area
Preliminary new record of -29 C
Old record of -25.2 C set in 1983
Lillooet area
Preliminary new record of -26.7 C
Old record of -22.2 C set in 1924
Lytton area
Preliminary new record of -24.8 C
Old record of -20.6 C set in 1983
Mackenzie area
Preliminary new record of -38.8 C
Old record of -29.6 C set in 1983
Malahat area
Preliminary new record of -12.7 C
Old record of -8.5 C set in 1990
Nakusp area
Preliminary new record of -20 C
Old record of -19.5 C set in 1983
Nelson area
Preliminary new record of -20.3 C
Old record of -17.2 C set in 1921
Osoyoos area
Preliminary new record of -21.8 C
Old record of -17.5 C set in 1983
Penticton area
Preliminary new record of -22.3 C
Old record of -15.8 C set in 1983
Port Alberni area
Preliminary new record of -13.6 C
Old record of -13.5 C set in 1983
Prince George area
Preliminary new record of -39.9 C
Old record of -38.9 C set in 1924
Princeton area
Preliminary new record of -38.6 C
Old record of -35.3 C set in 1983
Puntzi Mountain area
Preliminary new record of -41.3 C
Old record of -32.4 C set in 2008
Quesnel area
Preliminary new record of -38.6 C
Old record of -31.1 C set in 1921
Revelstoke area
Preliminary new record of -26.6 C
Old record of -23.3 C set in 1909
Salmon Arm area
Preliminary new record of -30.2 C
Old record of -26.5 C set in 1983
Sechelt area
Preliminary new record of -11.2 C
Old record of -8 C set in 1983
Squamish area
Preliminary new record of -11.7 C
Old record of -11 C set in 1990
Summerland area
Preliminary new record of -23 C
Old record of -18.5 C set in 1983
Tatlayoko Lake area
Preliminary new record of -30.9 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1964
Trail area
Preliminary new record of -25.7 C
Old record of -24 C set in 1983
Vancouver area
Preliminary new record of -13.5 C
Old record of -11.5 C set in 1983
Victoria area
Preliminary new record of -8.4 C
Old record of -8.3 C set in 1998
Victoria Harbour area
Preliminary new record of -9.5 C
Old record of -7.8 C set in 1983
Whistler area
Preliminary new record of -21.4 C
Old record of -20 C set in 1951
White Rock area
Preliminary new record of -11.7 C
Old record of -9.6 C set in 1998
Williams Lake area
Preliminary new record of -36 C
Old record of -33.3 C set in 1983
Yoho (National Park) area
Preliminary new record of -39.6 C
Old record of -36 C set in 1990
