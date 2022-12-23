B.C. deep freeze: 41 temperature records broken as arctic chill pushes through another day

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians were hit with another day of extreme cold and 41 temperature records cracked under the frigid conditions.

Some of the records broken Wednesday date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, but most were set in the 1980s.

Pitt Meadows had the longest-standing record broken this week when temperatures dropped to -12.4 C. The old record of -12.2 C was set in 1879.

Kamloops also had a long-lasting record broken when the temperature plummeted to -30.2 C, breaking the old record of -25.6 C set in 1891.

The coldest place in B.C. Thursday was Fort Nelson, where the daytime low was -43.6 C, breaking the old record of -39.5 C set in 1984.

For the full list of records broken, see below.

Abbotsford area

Preliminary new record of -13.4 C

Old record of -11.7 C set in 1970

Agassiz area

Preliminary new record of -13.6 C

Old record of -13.5 C set in 1990

Blue River area

Preliminary new record of -39.8 C

Old record of -35.8 C set in 1983

Burns Lake area

Preliminary new record of -35.7 C

Old record of -34.9 C set in 1983

Cache Creek area

Preliminary new record of -30 C

Old record of -26.5 C set in 1983

Clearwater area

Preliminary new record of -34.5 C

Old record of -27.8 C set in 1924

Clinton area

Preliminary new record of -35.8 C

Old record of -27 C set in 1983

Cranbrook area

Preliminary new record of -34 C

Old record of -30.4 C set in 1990

Dawson Creek area

Preliminary new record of -41.8 C

Old record of -38.9 C set in 1933

Hope area

Preliminary new record of -17.2 C

Old record of -13.4 C set in 1983

Kelowna area

Preliminary new record of -29 C

Old record of -25.2 C set in 1983

Lillooet area

Preliminary new record of -26.7 C

Old record of -22.2 C set in 1924

Lytton area

Preliminary new record of -24.8 C

Old record of -20.6 C set in 1983

Mackenzie area

Preliminary new record of -38.8 C

Old record of -29.6 C set in 1983

Malahat area

Preliminary new record of -12.7 C

Old record of -8.5 C set in 1990

Nakusp area

Preliminary new record of -20 C

Old record of -19.5 C set in 1983

Nelson area

Preliminary new record of -20.3 C

Old record of -17.2 C set in 1921

Osoyoos area

Preliminary new record of -21.8 C

Old record of -17.5 C set in 1983

Penticton area

Preliminary new record of -22.3 C

Old record of -15.8 C set in 1983

Port Alberni area

Preliminary new record of -13.6 C

Old record of -13.5 C set in 1983

Prince George area

Preliminary new record of -39.9 C

Old record of -38.9 C set in 1924

Princeton area

Preliminary new record of -38.6 C

Old record of -35.3 C set in 1983

Puntzi Mountain area

Preliminary new record of -41.3 C

Old record of -32.4 C set in 2008

Quesnel area

Preliminary new record of -38.6 C

Old record of -31.1 C set in 1921

Revelstoke area

Preliminary new record of -26.6 C

Old record of -23.3 C set in 1909

Salmon Arm area

Preliminary new record of -30.2 C

Old record of -26.5 C set in 1983

Sechelt area

Preliminary new record of -11.2 C

Old record of -8 C set in 1983

Squamish area

Preliminary new record of -11.7 C

Old record of -11 C set in 1990

Summerland area

Preliminary new record of -23 C

Old record of -18.5 C set in 1983

Tatlayoko Lake area

Preliminary new record of -30.9 C

Old record of -27.8 C set in 1964

Trail area

Preliminary new record of -25.7 C

Old record of -24 C set in 1983

Vancouver area

Preliminary new record of -13.5 C

Old record of -11.5 C set in 1983

Victoria area

Preliminary new record of -8.4 C

Old record of -8.3 C set in 1998

Victoria Harbour area

Preliminary new record of -9.5 C

Old record of -7.8 C set in 1983

Whistler area

Preliminary new record of -21.4 C

Old record of -20 C set in 1951

White Rock area

Preliminary new record of -11.7 C

Old record of -9.6 C set in 1998

Williams Lake area

Preliminary new record of -36 C

Old record of -33.3 C set in 1983

Yoho (National Park) area

Preliminary new record of -39.6 C

Old record of -36 C set in 1990