Coquihalla Highway southbound between Hope and Merritt closed Friday due to multiple incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The southbound stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt has been shut down due to a number of vehicle incidents early Friday.

A multi-vehicle incident is being reported near Merritt and the start of Highway 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Ferries cancels multiple Friday sailings as winter storm bears down on South Coast

DriveBC is also reporting an unknown number of other crashes.

It said there are “multiple vehicle incidents” between Hope Exit 177 and Shylock Road.

DriveBC said an area assessment is ongoing and an update is expected to be provided at 8 a.m. but officials did say they do not have an estimated time for reopening.

Officials are urging travellers to consider using alternate routes such as Highway 1 or Highway 3.

1:43 Province warns against non-essential travel

Other highways in B.C. are also experiencing delays and closures.

Just northwest of Merritt, the entirety of Highway 8 has been closed to local traffic only.

Story continues below advertisement

On Vancouver Island, Highway 4 westbound is closed between the Taylor River rest area and the Tofino-Ucluelet Highway, due to downed trees and hydro lines.

Much of the province is bracing as snowstorms, heavy snowfall, and freezing rain warnings cover most of the province.