Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 23

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 9:39 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Dec. 23
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Dec. 23.

NORAD is tracking Santa Claus across North America and the Connect Choir performs two Christmas songs.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

NORAD tracking Santa across North America

As Santa makes his way around the world, he will be tracked by the North American Air Space Defense Command (NORAD).

Cpt. Alexandra Hejduk from NORAD takes us through Santa’s journey and how people can follow along at home.

NORAD tracking Santa across North America

Connect Choir performs Mary’s Boy Child and O Come All Ye Faithful

Connect Choir is a new ensemble bringing together a diverse group of people who want to sing.

The choir is putting on a concert on Christmas Eve at TCU Place in Saskatoon.

They get us into the Christmas spirit with two performances — Mary’s Boy Child and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Connect Choir performs ‘Mary’s Boy Child’

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 23

Holiday warm-up — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 23
