Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 23

NORAD is tracking Santa Claus across North America and the Connect Choir performs two Christmas songs.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
NORAD tracking Santa across North America
As Santa makes his way around the world, he will be tracked by the North American Air Space Defense Command (NORAD).
Cpt. Alexandra Hejduk from NORAD takes us through Santa’s journey and how people can follow along at home.
Connect Choir performs Mary’s Boy Child and O Come All Ye Faithful
Connect Choir is a new ensemble bringing together a diverse group of people who want to sing.
The choir is putting on a concert on Christmas Eve at TCU Place in Saskatoon.
They get us into the Christmas spirit with two performances — Mary’s Boy Child and O Come All Ye Faithful.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 23
Holiday warm-up — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast.
