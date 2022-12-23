Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death’ in London, Ont.’s downtown core

London, Ont., police are investigating a “suspicious death” in the downtown core.
On Thursday, at 9:45 p.m., police received a welfare call for an individual in the 700 block of Queens Avenue.
Read more: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized following single-vehicle rollover west of London, Ont.
Read More
According to police, an adult man was found dead.
Trending Now
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: The old gang (and their kids) reunite in Point Place
-
Airplane de-icing options limited below -29 C: WestJet, Calgary airport
Trending Now
Investigators have deemed the death to be suspicious but are unable to provide any additional information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the major crime section.
Comments