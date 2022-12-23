Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death’ in London, Ont.’s downtown core

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating a “suspicious death” in the downtown core.

On Thursday, at 9:45 p.m., police received a welfare call for an individual in the 700 block of Queens Avenue.

According to police, an adult man was found dead.

Investigators have deemed the death to be suspicious but are unable to provide any additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the major crime section.