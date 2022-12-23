Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death’ in London, Ont.’s downtown core

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 9:26 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

London, Ont., police are investigating a “suspicious death” in the downtown core.

On Thursday, at 9:45 p.m., police received a welfare call for an individual in the 700 block of Queens Avenue.

Read more: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized following single-vehicle rollover west of London, Ont.

According to police, an adult man was found dead.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators have deemed the death to be suspicious but are unable to provide any additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the major crime section.

London OntarioLdnontSuspicious DeathLondon Police ServiceDowntown CoreQueens Avenuewelfare call
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers