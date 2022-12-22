Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Brittney Griner asks for help advocating for Paul Whelan: ‘Join me in writing to Paul’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 22, 2022 10:37 pm
Click to play video: '‘That’s marriage’: Biden praises Griners for support, commitment in relationship'
‘That’s marriage’: Biden praises Griners for support, commitment in relationship
Speaking before a signing ceremony for a landmark bill to safeguard same-sex marriages on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned that basketball star Brittney Griner is “finally on her way home” after being detained in Russia and released in a prisoner exchange with the U.S. Recalling how Griner’s wife had supported her throughout the ordeal, Biden commended their relationship as an LGBTQ2+ couple and said “that all-consuming, life-altering, love of commitment — that’s marriage.” – Dec 13, 2022

Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.

The U.S. had sought to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner — the WNBA star detained at a Moscow airport in February for having vape canisters containing cannabis oil — but Russia agreed to swap only Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner returned to the U.S. earlier this month and Bout was sent to Russia.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Brittney Griner speaks out for 1st time since release from Russian prison

In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Griner told supporters their letters to her and advocacy for her release had made a big impact, and she asked them to do the same for Whelan, who was arrested in Russia four years ago. She included an address where supporters can send letters to the imprisoned American.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families,” Griner wrote.

RussiaUnited StatesBrittney Grinerbrittney griner russiaPaul WhelanPaul Whelan Russiafree brittney grinerbrittney giner freedfree paul whelan
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers