BC Hydro sees record demand for electricity during province-wide cold snap

For the second time this week, BC Hydro says it experienced record-setting electricity demand.

The energy company says preliminary analysis revealed that consumption on Wednesday evening, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., reached in excess of 10,900 megawatts.

BC Hydro says that’s the highest total ever recorded, exceeding the record of 10,762 megawatts set on Dec. 27, 2021.

For comparison, during the 2021 heat dome, BC Hydro says demand reached 8,568 megawatts on June 21 — the equivalent of 600,000 portable air conditioners.

“The extreme cold has British Columbians turning up the heat and as a result we are experiencing record-breaking electricity demand,” said Susie Rieder of BC Hydro.

“Last night’s consumption was more than 15 per cent higher than the peak hourly demand recorded last Wednesday before the cold snap began.”

According to BC Hydro, the previous record of 10,762 megawatts was broken on Monday when 10,800 megawatts were used. In turn, that was broken on Wednesday.

The company noted that “despite the significant increase, BC Hydro will continue to be able to meet demand for electricity across the province this winter because of its large integrated hydroelectric system.”

Notably, Global News has reached out to BC Hydro in regards to its Dec. 27, 2021, record, which was listed at 10,902 megawatts.

Regardless, it’s well-known that electricity use is higher in winter due to colder weather and darker days.

To help cut electricity costs, BC Hydro offered the below tips to save money.

Turn down the heat when no one is home or when everyone is sleeping

Consider installing a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust temperatures at different times

Set the thermostat to 16 C when sleeping or away from the home

Set the thermostat to 21 Celsius when relaxing or watching TV, and 18 C when doing homework or cleaning

Avoid cranking up the thermostat. It does not heat up a home faster than turning it up a degree or two at a time

Keep windows covered with blinds and drapes for an extra layer of window insulation.

Window coverings can be a quick and cost-effective way to cut heat loss and block cold drafts

Draftproof your home to reduce heat loss.

Use caulking and weather stripping to seal gaps and cracks around doors, windows and outlets

In related news, BC Hydro says it is carefully monitoring the incoming weather system, which could prove to be damaging on the South Coast over the next few days.

Freezing rain is in the forecast, and that could encase trees and branches, causing them to fall and down power lines.

BC Hydro is encouraging residents to prepare as well by doing the following:

Have a well-stocked emergency kit to last at least 72 hours

The kit should include water, flashlight, batteries, and non-perishable goods

Stay 10 metres back from a downed power line and dial 9-1-1.

Icy roads increase the potential for motor vehicle accidents involving electrical equipment.

If you hit electrical equipment, drive at least 10 metres away if you can

To learn what to do in other MVA scenarios, visit this page.

“BC Hydro has been preparing for this event all week and has taken the necessary steps to ensure its crews can respond as quickly and safely as possible,” said Rieder.

“All available BC Hydro crews, contractor crews, vegetation management crews and other support staff are on standby. However, road conditions are expected to be challenging – and visibility is expected to be poor at times – which may slow down the response times.”