Regina businesses buzzing as last-minute shopping blitz underway

Send this page to someone via email

It was the week before Christmas, and all through Regina, malls and shops were buzzing.

Global News caught up with Nikki Wendel as she worked to complete her holiday shopping at Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

She said she doesn’t usually leave shopping until the last minute, but that this year, a busy family schedule left her with no other choice.

“We’ve been a little more busy with sports going on with the little ones and everything,” said Wendel, while clutching nearly 10 newly-purchased rolls of wrapping paper.

“I’ve got probably close to 20 (loved ones to buy gifts for). Big family.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, while last-minute gift-getters sometimes garner a reputation that might land them on the naughty list, those in the retail business say shoppers like Wendel are hardly a unique sight.

“The last few days before Christmas there’s always that last little rush,” said Victoria Square Shopping Centre Marketing Coordinator Jordan Myers.

“It’s been consistent throughout the month — you know, you have everyone gift shopping. But as I mentioned before it’s that last few days that everyone’s like, ‘Oh snap, I gotta get something.’”

Precious Jewels owner Mika says her store has been seeing a surge in customers.

“Since Dec. 21 until now, every day has been crazy busy,” she said.

Any final holiday business boosts could be especially important for small businesses this year. Several studies have suggested Canadians plan to spend less during a time typically crucial to a small business’ bottom line.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ Briana Solberg told told Global News only half of small business owners in Saskatchewan are back to making normal pre-pandemic sales and that many are still staring down significant debt.