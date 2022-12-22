Police seek to identify suspect after TTC bus driver reportedly threatened

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man after a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus driver was reportedly threatened.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Dec. 6 at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was in the TTC bus terminal at the Scarborough Town Centre.

Officers said a bus driver was waiting inside a bus at the terminal when the suspect approached them and allegedly threatened death.

“The suspect then fled the scene toward the Scarborough Town Centre,” police said in a news release.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a threatening incident in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers are now searching for a man around five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build, a full black beard and black hair.

Police said the suspect was wearing a plastic cast on his right foot and was carrying a reusable Beer Store shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.