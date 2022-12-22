Police seek to identify suspect after TTC bus driver reportedly threatened

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man after a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus driver was reportedly threatened.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Dec. 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect was in the TTC bus terminal at the Scarborough Town Centre.
Read more: Man charged in killing of 19-year-old woman outside Oshawa bar: police
Officers said a bus driver was waiting inside a bus at the terminal when the suspect approached them and allegedly threatened death.
“The suspect then fled the scene toward the Scarborough Town Centre,” police said in a news release.
-
‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere
-
Airplane de-icing options limited below -29 C: WestJet, Calgary airport
Officers are now searching for a man around five-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build, a full black beard and black hair.
Police said the suspect was wearing a plastic cast on his right foot and was carrying a reusable Beer Store shopping bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments