Kingston, Ont. residents brace for pre-Christmas weather bomb

Send this page to someone via email

Like most people, Christmas is a very important time for Kim Jarencio.

“Christmas is a big deal in the Filipino households,” Jarencio said.

That’s particularly true after the restrictions of the previous couple of years

“It’s gonna be the first time in a very long while, I think, that we’re celebrating Christmas normally,” Jarencio said.

However, she might have to put those plans on ice if the weather forecast holds true, with most predicting a very severe storm over the weekend.

Because of this, Kingston Public Works urges people to stay inside if possible, but with the holidays right around the corner, operations manager Adam McDonald says he understands that might not be practical or possible for some.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our crews are going to be working around the clock to try to stay ahead of it and keep everything cleaned up the best we can so that people can get to their families on Christmas Day,” McDonald said.

And in the event that things get out of hand, Jarencio says she has a back-up plan.

“We can still, you know, do the same things that we did before, like chat on Zoom and do all the things that we’ve done during lockdown,” Jarencio said.

Meanwhile, the Cataraqui Conservation Authority is urging caution around all dams and fast-flowing water, warning that flooding in low-lying area is a possibility with the amount of rain the region could get in advance of Friday’s snow.