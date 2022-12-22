Menu

Traffic

2 dead, 3 hospitalized following single-vehicle rollover west of London, Ont.

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 22, 2022 2:04 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A high school student and his parents were among four people who died in a crash northeast of Toronto earlier this week, school officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A high school student and his parents were among four people who died in a crash northeast of Toronto earlier this week, school officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Two people are dead and three others are in hospital, two fighting for their lives, following a single-vehicle rollover crash west of London, Ont. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The rollover happened along Amiens Road south of Melrose Drive in Middlesex Centre, just west of Komoka. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., police said.

Two of the occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene while two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said.

Read more: Environment Canada urges London-Middlesex residents to ‘alter holiday plans’ ahead of storm

Another two occupants were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identities of the deceased are not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Amiens Road remained closed in the area as of 1 p.m. for investigation. Police say they expect the roadway will remain closed “for the next few hours.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

