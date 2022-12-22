2 dead, 3 hospitalized following single-vehicle rollover west of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and three others are in hospital, two fighting for their lives, following a single-vehicle rollover crash west of London, Ont. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The rollover happened along Amiens Road south of Melrose Drive in Middlesex Centre, just west of Komoka. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., police said.

Two of the occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene while two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said.

Another two occupants were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identities of the deceased are not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Amiens Road remained closed in the area as of 1 p.m. for investigation. Police say they expect the roadway will remain closed “for the next few hours.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.