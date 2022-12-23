Nova Scotia SPCA reports demand for services up amid high cost of living

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA says the cost-of-living crunch being felt across the country is also having an impact on pet owners.

Heather Woodin, the director of programs for the Nova Scotia SPCA, is reporting demand has been steadily climbing for many of their services, including the pet pantry. It’s stocked with cat and dog food and litter, with options available by request for smaller critters like bunnies and birds.

“We have specifically seen an increase in the past six months or so of people requesting help with their food,” she says. “We’re hearing a lot about the financial challenges people are facing and their housing insecurity.”

She says many owners looking for new homes are reporting they can’t take their pets with them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Housing insecurity has been influencing the number of pets that are being surrendered to the SPCA,” she says. “We are receiving calls from people who are moving and haven’t been able to secure a new housing arrangement where they’re allowed to bring their pets, so that reason definitely seems to be on the rise.”

The SPCA says more people have been seeking help from its veterinary hospital, with many spays and neutering being requested.

The Paws & Support program has also been seeing an uptick in requests. It looks after pets when owners have short-term hospital stays or when someone is fleeing domestic abuse.

1:54 Nova Scotia community groups want support from province as inflation soars

Woodin says the SPCA is in need of fosters for cats and dogs for these programs to help give animals a temporary place to stay that feels like a home.

Story continues below advertisement

Meantime, Canada’s federation of SPCAs and humane societies says animal rescues across the county have been facing similar issues.

Tara Hellewell, Humane Canada’s donor relations and national engagement director, says they recently called up all the CEOs representing members to check in on pet surrenders and other problems being faced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, there are two big challenges,” she says. “One is access to affordable housing that is pet friendly and the other is access to affordable vet care. Those are two key areas where we see a big impact in pet surrenders because when people have nowhere to live, they have no choice.”

She says it’s also important for rescues to focus on care that keeps pets with their families, especially amid the harsh economic times.

“It has been a bit of a shift of focus to more on keeping families together, as opposed to just trying to get animals in the shelter,” Hellewell says. “So that’s a really important key piece, I think, for us to be talking about now in Canada. We want to look at how we can improve those resources to support pet-owning families across the country because we know that approximately 60 per cent of Canadian households have a cat or a dog.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Stella, with the Palliative Care Program at the Nova Scotia SPCA. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

The SPCA reminds you that it receives animals into its care even during the holidays, and they’ll be looking for their forever homes.

Staff were gushing over sweet Stella on Thursday, a 10-year-old dog in the Palliative Care Program who was in search of a family to welcome her home.

Woodin adds that the holidays can be a great time to adopt a pet, especially if you aren’t wrapped up in the hustle and bustle of Christmas plans, as you’ll have time to experience the joy at home with your new best friend.