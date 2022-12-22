Suspected porch pirate caught in Abbotsford police chase after stuck in snow

Send this page to someone via email

A peculiar police chase through snowy roads ended abruptly when an apparently stolen U-Haul truck got stuck in the snow in Abbotsford, B.C.

On Tuesday evening, police say a witness observed a suspicious man cutting locks off a parked U-Haul truck in the area of Marshall Road and Emerson Street.

View image in full screen Police say the chase ended when the U-Haul truck crashed into a snow pile. AbbyPD

Police attended the area and quickly found the truck around 8 p.m.

The suspicious man then tried to flee the police but police say the truck got stuck on a snow pile on the side of the road.

“A true Canadian police chase,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Nightingale.

“(The) suspect became stuck in the snow, allowing us to arrest them quickly.”

A true Canadian Police chase . . . Suspect became stuck in the snow, allowing us to quickly arrest them. Known offender/ suspected porch pirate in custody facing multiple charges. #grinch pic.twitter.com/8fikEpEC2k — S/Sgt. Chris Nightingale (@SSgtNightingale) December 21, 2022

Officers then found a number of Amazon packages that were not under the offender’s name and are suspected to have been stolen from residents’ porches, police said.

Russell Mayhew, 36, who police say is known to them, is facing numerous charges, which include flight from police, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, breach of undertaking and driving while disqualified.

The police department is praising the vigilant witness who tipped the police to the illegal activity.

“The Abbotsford Police Department welcomes reports of suspicious activity by the public as we are stronger together in stopping and preventing crime and getting offenders into custody,” said Const. Art Stele.