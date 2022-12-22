Menu

Canada

Suspected porch pirate caught in Abbotsford police chase after stuck in snow

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 1:00 pm
Abbotsford police arrested a man after a police chase through the snow. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police arrested a man after a police chase through the snow. AbbyPD

A peculiar police chase through snowy roads ended abruptly when an apparently stolen U-Haul truck got stuck in the snow in Abbotsford, B.C.

On Tuesday evening, police say a witness observed a suspicious man cutting locks off a parked U-Haul truck in the area of Marshall Road and Emerson Street.

Police say the chase ended when the U-Haul truck crashed into a snow pile. View image in full screen
Police say the chase ended when the U-Haul truck crashed into a snow pile. AbbyPD

Read more: Woman sent to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run, Abbotsford police say

Police attended the area and quickly found the truck around 8 p.m.

The suspicious man then tried to flee the police but police say the truck got stuck on a snow pile on the side of the road.

“A true Canadian police chase,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Nightingale.

“(The) suspect became stuck in the snow, allowing us to arrest them quickly.”

Read more: Police seek suspect in hammer attack on man in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers then found a number of Amazon packages that were not under the offender’s name and are suspected to have been stolen from residents’ porches, police said.

Russell Mayhew, 36, who police say is known to them, is facing numerous charges, which include flight from police, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, breach of undertaking and driving while disqualified.

The police department is praising the vigilant witness who tipped the police to the illegal activity.

“The Abbotsford Police Department welcomes reports of suspicious activity by the public as we are stronger together in stopping and preventing crime and getting offenders into custody,” said Const. Art Stele.

TheftAbbotsfordPolice ChaseAbbotsford policeAbbotsford Police DepartmentAbbotsford crimePorch Pirate
