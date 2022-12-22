Menu

Canada

Target recalls thousands of kids’ weighted blankets from U.S. markets after 2 deaths

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 22, 2022 11:45 am
Target Canada recalls blanket
Target Corp TGT.N said on Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities. Credit/Canadian Press

Target Corp TGT.N said on Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia in April 2022.

Read more: Over 1.5M dry shampoo products recalled in Canada over cancer risk

Target said it was in the process of alerting consumers and urging them to return the product for a full refund.

The retailer exclusively sold the recalled products at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide and on its website from Dec. 2018 through Sept. 2022.

— Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

Recallchildren's weighted blanket recallpillowfortpillowfort blanketpillowfort blanket recalltarget blanket recalltarget recall
© 2022 Reuters

