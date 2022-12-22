OPP investigate vehicle break-ins in Fergus area

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating two vehicle break-ins that occurred on the same day in the Fergus area.

They say the break-ins occurred on Dec. 9.

Investigators say credit cards and personal identification were stolen.

They later determined that one of the stolen credit cards was used to make a purchase at a convenience store in Guelph.

Investigators want to speak to a person who was seen on security video where the card was allegedly used.

They also believe the person may have been driving a dark-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.