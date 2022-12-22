Menu

Crime

New trial ordered for retired Manitoba Mountie twice convicted of sexually assaulting child

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 9:39 am
FILE. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
FILE. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Global News

A third trial has been ordered for a retired Mountie who was twice convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Manitoba.

The 62-year-old, who cannot be identified under a court order, was first convicted of assaulting the girl in 2017, but it was overturned and a new trial was ordered by the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

Last year, the accused was convicted a second time and the judge increased the man’s original jail sentence to 18 months.

A judge ruled earlier this month the case must be sent back for another trial, but Manitoba’s prosecution service hasn’t said yet what it will do.

Sexual AssaultManitoba RCMPManitoba Court of Appeal
© 2022 The Canadian Press

