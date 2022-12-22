New trial ordered for retired Manitoba Mountie twice convicted of sexually assaulting child

See more sharing options

A third trial has been ordered for a retired Mountie who was twice convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Manitoba.

The 62-year-old, who cannot be identified under a court order, was first convicted of assaulting the girl in 2017, but it was overturned and a new trial was ordered by the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

Last year, the accused was convicted a second time and the judge increased the man’s original jail sentence to 18 months.

A judge ruled earlier this month the case must be sent back for another trial, but Manitoba’s prosecution service hasn’t said yet what it will do.