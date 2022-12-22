Menu

Crime

Police arrest man after fraud investigation in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 8:56 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation in Cambridge.

Back in March, police received a call from a financial institution on Hespler Road.

Investigators say a man opened multiple accounts at banks and institutions across Waterloo region and Southern Ontario.

They say more than $700,000 in fraudulent cheques were deposited to these accounts.

Pair from London arrested after $375,000 fraud investigation: Waterloo police

Investigators were able to locate the man on Hespler Road on Wednesday and charged a 67-year-old from Kitchener.

He was released with a Jan. 30 court date in Kitchener.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

