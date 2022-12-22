Police arrest man after fraud investigation in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation in Cambridge.
Back in March, police received a call from a financial institution on Hespler Road.
Investigators say a man opened multiple accounts at banks and institutions across Waterloo region and Southern Ontario.
They say more than $700,000 in fraudulent cheques were deposited to these accounts.
Investigators were able to locate the man on Hespler Road on Wednesday and charged a 67-year-old from Kitchener.
He was released with a Jan. 30 court date in Kitchener.
