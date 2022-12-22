Police arrest man after fraud investigation in Cambridge

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation in Cambridge.

Back in March, police received a call from a financial institution on Hespler Road.

Investigators say a man opened multiple accounts at banks and institutions across Waterloo region and Southern Ontario.

They say more than $700,000 in fraudulent cheques were deposited to these accounts.

Investigators were able to locate the man on Hespler Road on Wednesday and charged a 67-year-old from Kitchener.

He was released with a Jan. 30 court date in Kitchener.