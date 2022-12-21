32-year-old man charged following recent Regina auto thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have arrested and charged a 32-year-old local man in connection to recent cases of stolen vehicles.

In a release Wednesday, police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Trifunov Crescent for a report of an auto theft in progress on Monday at approximately 1:25 a.m.

“When police arrived at that location, they spoke with the victim who said his Honda Civic had been stolen by a suspect who’d just abandoned a Honda CRV,” said police.

“Officers briefly spotted the stolen vehicle in the area being followed by a white GMC truck. The stolen Honda Civic was later found abandoned on Lorimer Crescent. Police spotted the same truck, followed it and eventually stopped it at 1st Avenue North and Albert Street. The driver was arrested without incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, further investigation led to confirmation that both Honda vehicles were stolen with evidence to link the thefts to the suspect in custody.

Dustin Martin Lyle Morin is facing several charges including two counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and possession of an automobile master key.

Morin was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in provincial court on Feb. 1, 2023.