Canada

Canada Post issues third straight mail delivery alert for much of B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 5:59 pm
On its Twitter account, Canada Post said it will try its best to deliver mail, but there may be delays. View image in full screen
On its Twitter account, Canada Post said it will try its best to deliver mail, but there may be delays. Global News

As arctic air continues to freeze British Columbia, Canada Post has again issued service alerts regarding mail delivery.

Canada Post has two levels of service alerts: yellow (which means deliveries are being attempted but there could be delays) and red (which means delivery has been suspended).

Read more: Mail delivery suspended in much of South Coast after heavy snowfall

This week, a red alert was issued on Monday for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island following heavy snowfall.

Then, on Tuesday, a red alert was issued for south Vancouver Island, while yellow alerts were announced for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Powell River, Kelowna and Kamloops plus north and central B.C.

On Wednesday, Canada Post sent out its third straight notice, with yellow alerts being issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island plus several Interior communities, including Kelowna, Kamloops and Prince George.

On its Twitter account, Canada Post said it will try its best to deliver mail, but there may be delays.

“We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways,” said Canada Post, “to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.”

The deliver service alerts are available on Canada Post’s website.

