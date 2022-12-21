Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death after body reported in alley

Saskatoon police officers are on an active investigation scene after a body was reported to be in an alley adjacent to 20th street near Avenue C.
Police arrived in the area around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The death is being considered suspicious by officers. They were joined on scene by the forensics identification section and the major crimes unit.
There are no other updates at this time.
