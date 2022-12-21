Menu

Investigations

Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death after body reported in alley

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 4:57 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police officers are on an active investigation scene after a body was reported to be in an alley adjacent to 20th street near Avenue C.  . File / Global News

Saskatoon police officers are on an active investigation scene after a body was reported to be in an alley adjacent to 20th street near Avenue C.

Police arrived in the area around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

2 Saskatoon men face more than 70 charges following trafficking investigation

The death is being considered suspicious by officers. They were joined on scene by the forensics identification section and the major crimes unit.

There are no other updates at this time.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022
