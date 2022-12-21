Driver of vehicle flees scene after man run over in Thompson, Man.

RCMP say the driver of a vehicle fled the scene after hitting a man who was crossing the street in Thompson, Man.
Investigation of the incident determined a white vehicle was heading west on Churchill Drive near Quartz Street when it hit the man.
Police say the vehicle then failed to stop and fled the scene.
The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP are now looking to speak to the owner or driver of the vehicle involved.
If you have information on this incident, you are asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.
