Suspect sought after man injured in east-end shooting, London, Ont. police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information after a man turned up in hospital with a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Police said they responded to the hospital around 9:45 a.m. after a man arrived there with a wound sustained in an incident that had occurred earlier that morning in the 300 block of Hilton Avenue, east of Edmonton Avenue.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim approached two unknown men outside a residence between 2 and 3 a.m. and one of the men produced a firearm, police said.

The man was shot and suffered minor injuries and attended the hospital later that morning, police said.

No other information has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.