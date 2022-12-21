Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after man injured in east-end shooting, London, Ont. police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 21, 2022 3:39 pm
The front of London police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information after a man turned up in hospital with a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Police said they responded to the hospital around 9:45 a.m. after a man arrived there with a wound sustained in an incident that had occurred earlier that morning in the 300 block of Hilton Avenue, east of Edmonton Avenue.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim approached two unknown men outside a residence between 2 and 3 a.m. and one of the men produced a firearm, police said.

Read more: May 17 — 2nd suspect charged in east London gunfire investigation, police say

The man was shot and suffered minor injuries and attended the hospital later that morning, police said.

No other information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

