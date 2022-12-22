2022 Christmas holiday season: What’s open and closed in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Christmas and Boxing day approach, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holidays in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s Open and Closed throughout Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Regional Administrative Offices (Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, and airport administrative offices) will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.

Grand River Transit will operate winter holiday service Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. The full schedule is available on www.grt.ca.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday Schedule on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) and on Jan. 2. It will operate on a Saturday schedule on Boxing Day and on Dec. 27.

There is regular curbside waste collection throughout the holidays but the Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Dec. 26-27 and Jan. 2.

Region of Waterloo Library branches will be closed on Dec. 25 through Dec. 27 and will be closed on Jan. 2. They will operate during regular hours on Dec. 28 through Dec. 31.

Public Health clinics, including COVID-19 vaccine clinics are closed Dec. 25-27, and Jan. 2.

All LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day. A select few stores will be open on Boxing Day. More info can be found on the LCBO’s website. All stores will again close on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

All Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day. Seven stores will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Boxing Day including three in Kitchener (250 Bleams Rd., 875 Highland Rd.,1120 Victoria St. N.), two in Cambridge (200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr.) and two in Waterloo (70 Weber St. N. and 624 King St. N.)

All Beer Stores will again close on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

What’s Open and Closed in Cambridge

All arenas will have limited hours between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Centre for the Arts will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

All libraries, the John Dolson Centre and W. G. Johnson Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The John Dolson Centre and W. G. Johnson Centre will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The John Dolson Centre will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 30.

All arenas will close at noon on Dec. 24 and will remain closed through Boxing Day. They will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

All libraries will close on Dec. 24 and remain closed through Dec. 27. They will also be closed Jan. 1-2.

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is closed for renovations and will reopen on Dec. 27. It will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

McDougall Cottage closed for the season on Dec. 18.

The Cambridge Farmer’s Market will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve but will be closed on New Year’s Eve.

What’s Open and Closed in Kitchener

City hall offices will be closed from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27 as well as Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. On other weekdays, customer service will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Kitchener Market will be only open on Christmas Eve (7 a.m. until noon) and New Year’s Eve (7 a.m. until 2 p.m.). It will close for the rest of the week between holidays.

All arenas across the city will close on Christmas Eve with the exception of Activa Arena and the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track which will be open until 11 a.m.

All arenas will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with the exception of Activa Arena and the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track which will be open until 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

All swimming pools will be closed from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day and will also be closed again on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Budd Park and the indoor sports facility will be closed as of Dec. 23 through the holidays, reopening on Jan. 3.

Aside from Breithaupt Centre and Rockway Centre, all community centres will be closed from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27 as well as New Year’s Eve through Jan. 2.

Breithaupt Centre will open Jan. 2 while Rockway Centre will be closed through the holiday season excluding Dec. 28 (from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), Dec. 29 (from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Dec. 30 (from 12:30 to 4 p.m.).

Public libraries will open on Christmas Eve until 1 p.m. before closing through Dec. 27. They will again close early on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. and remain closed through Jan. 2.

THEMUSEUM is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Ken Seiling Museum/Doon Heritage Village is closed Dec. 24-27 and Jan. 1-3.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed Dec. 24 to 27 and Jan. 1-3.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

What’s Open and Closed in Waterloo on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

Albert McCormick Community Centre and RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Dec. 27. It will close down again on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. and will reopen on Jan. 2.

The Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre will close at 11: 30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed until Dec. 27. It will also be closed Dec. 28 as well as Dec. 30 through New Year’s Day.

The Moses Springer Community Centre will be closed from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day and will again close on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex will see the Swimplex closed on Dec. 24 all day but the building will remain open until noon. The Swimplex and building will reopen on Dec. 27 and will close again on New Year’s Eve. It will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Waterloo City Hall and the service centre will close at noon on Dec. 23 and remain closed right through until Jan. 2.